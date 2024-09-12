Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIZ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Get Assurant alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIZ

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $191.39. 243,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,410. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.83.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.