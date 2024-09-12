AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $27.90

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $26.70. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 7,474,531 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASTS shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $2,902,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

