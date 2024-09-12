AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 0.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $25.97. 2,997,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,177,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Specifically, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 6.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

