Astar (ASTR) Price Tops $0.0577

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $414.07 million and $23.80 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,210,173,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,182,166,321 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

