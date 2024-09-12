Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of ATLCL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com
