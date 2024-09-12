Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $9.07

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $10.03. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 361,576 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AURA

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $485.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.