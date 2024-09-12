Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Down 8.7%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Approximately 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 41,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Autins Group Trading Down 8.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.

