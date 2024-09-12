AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $155.30 and last traded at $155.78. 51,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 412,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.74.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

