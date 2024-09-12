Axie Infinity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.82 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00008054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $699.43 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,075.09 or 1.00034575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,592,257 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,490,772.5714492 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.58993635 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $21,156,147.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

