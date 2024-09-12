AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Down 84.5% in August

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Trading Down 17.8 %

AXIM stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 1,011,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc engages in the development and sale of diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

