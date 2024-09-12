Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 239,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 516,155 shares.The stock last traded at $376.46 and had previously closed at $361.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.15.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,643 shares of company stock valued at $113,637,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

