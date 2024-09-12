Axon Enterprise’s (AXON) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $375.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $361.15.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $361.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $378.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,643 shares of company stock valued at $113,637,859 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.