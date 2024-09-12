Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $328,086.61 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $21,573,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,568,000 after purchasing an additional 321,494 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 190,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

