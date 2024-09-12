Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 393,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,864,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. HSBC lowered Azul from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Azul by 9.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Azul by 35.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 19.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

