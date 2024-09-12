Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $895.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $854.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $767.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,200,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

