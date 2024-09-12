Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.12% of MarketAxess worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $255.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

MarketAxess declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

