Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $5,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $150.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $153.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,082 shares of company stock worth $7,104,287 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

