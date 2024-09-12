Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

