Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Dover by 93.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

DOV opened at $183.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Dover’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

