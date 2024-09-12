Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $7.98 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 27,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

