Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.23. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a PE ratio of 220.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

