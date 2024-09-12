Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $209.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.99. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $210.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

