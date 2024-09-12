Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Fiserv stock opened at $171.02 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

