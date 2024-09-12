Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 14,713 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

