Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.