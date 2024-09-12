BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Short Interest Up 1,519.9% in August

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a growth of 1,519.9% from the August 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BAIYU Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYU remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Thursday. BAIYU has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter. BAIYU had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 2.05%.

About BAIYU

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

