Bank of America Begins Coverage on Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Sempra alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Trading Down 0.1 %

SRE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.25. 389,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $2,293,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.