Bank of America Cuts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $37.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.65.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.