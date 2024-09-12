Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$120.77.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$134.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total value of C$886,977.10. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$133.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$121.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

