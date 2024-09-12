Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.67

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.67 and last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 79007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

