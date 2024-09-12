Barclays’ (BARC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 276 ($3.61).

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Cuts Dividend

LON:BARC opened at GBX 215.15 ($2.81) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.15. The company has a market capitalization of £31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($141,815.95). In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,043.90 ($14,442.13). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($141,815.95). Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.