Barclays Raises Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $145.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.05.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $125.26 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $194.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.