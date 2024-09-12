Barings LLC Cuts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 0.5% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SEA worth $22,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,559.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

