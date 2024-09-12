Barings LLC Grows Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Barings LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 268,785 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $58,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $649,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,260 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 90.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,226,000 after buying an additional 3,951,287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,876,000 after buying an additional 3,272,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

