Barings LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Barings LLC cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,991 shares of company stock worth $3,443,269. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

LPX opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

