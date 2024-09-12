Barings LLC Invests $8.01 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average is $161.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.