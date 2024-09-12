Barings LLC Makes New $12.46 Million Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 301,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,000. Barings LLC owned 0.13% of Qiagen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Qiagen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,322,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. Qiagen’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

