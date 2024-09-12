Barings LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paylocity by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,637,000 after buying an additional 658,057 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after acquiring an additional 621,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 2,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 365,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth $46,902,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $157.79 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $206.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average is $155.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

