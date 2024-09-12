Barings LLC Sells 25,933 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,933 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $130.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

