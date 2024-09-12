Barings LLC Sells 95,825 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,825 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 187,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

