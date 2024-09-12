Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

BNED stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 160,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,079. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $293.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.13.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($7.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 37.91% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Singer acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,394.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Singer acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,394.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,441 shares in the company, valued at $470,738.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 116,000 shares of company stock worth $838,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

