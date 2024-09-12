Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 330.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BTDPY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

