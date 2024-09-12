Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HURN. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $104.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $412,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,883.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,439 shares of company stock worth $4,512,214. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

