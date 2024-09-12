Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 227.0% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BASFY stock remained flat at $11.86 during trading hours on Thursday. 111,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. Research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

