Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.14

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 101659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.0 %

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.