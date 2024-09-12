BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Update

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BB Liquidating Trading Down 97.3 %

BLIAQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About BB Liquidating

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

