BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Update

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BB Liquidating Trading Down 97.3 %
BLIAQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About BB Liquidating
