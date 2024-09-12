Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $189.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.