Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after buying an additional 2,748,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 179,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 74,951 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

EFAV opened at $76.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

