Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $7.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

