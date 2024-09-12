Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

